Trey Yesavage Injury: Fans five in rehab start

Yesavage (shoulder) gave up three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters across 4.1 innings during his rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Although Yesavage was roughed up a bit, manager John Schneider said the 22-year-old righty "looked like himself" Wednesday while averaging 93.3 miles per hour with his fastball, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. He threw 71 pitches (42 strikes) in what is expected to be his final rehab start before coming off the injured list. Yesavage appears on track to make his season debut during next week's road series versus the Angels.