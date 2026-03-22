Trey Yesavage Injury: MiLB game on tap
Yesavage (shoulder) is scheduled to start a minor-league game Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Manager John Schneider has already announced that Yesavage will begin the season on the injured list due to a shoulder impingement, but the right-hander continues to build up after having a delayed start to spring training. The 22-year-old's absence to begin the season may not be lengthy, which is good news for a Toronto rotation that's struggled with injuries this spring.
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