Trey Yesavage Injury: Next rehab outing coming Thursday

Yesavage (shoulder) is slated to make his second rehab start Thursday with Single-A Dunedin, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yesavage checked out fine after a bullpen session Monday, prompting the Blue Jays to clear him for another rehab outing in the Florida State League. After he didn't pitch at all during the Grapefruit League while recovering from a right shoulder impingement, Yesavage struck out three and allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk over 2.2 innings in his first rehab start with Dunedin last Friday. He threw 44 pitches in that outing and is expected to push his count up to around 60-to-65 pitches Thursday, per Zwelling.