Trey Yesavage Injury: Next step undetermined
GM Ross Atkins said Friday that the Blue Jays are still discussing whether Yesavage (shoulder) will need another minor-league rehab start or if his next outing will come in the majors, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander has already made five rehab starts in the minor leagues, though his last outing Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo lasted just 2.1 frames and 64 pitches. The Blue Jays were hoping to get Yesavage built up to about 75 pitches before adding him to the big-league rotation, so he seems likely to need another game in the minors. If that's the case, the 22-year-old could still make his season debut as early as next weekend in Minnesota.
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