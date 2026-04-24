Trey Yesavage headshot

Trey Yesavage Injury: Next step undetermined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

GM Ross Atkins said Friday that the Blue Jays are still discussing whether Yesavage (shoulder) will need another minor-league rehab start or if his next outing will come in the majors, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander has already made five rehab starts in the minor leagues, though his last outing Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo lasted just 2.1 frames and 64 pitches. The Blue Jays were hoping to get Yesavage built up to about 75 pitches before adding him to the big-league rotation, so he seems likely to need another game in the minors. If that's the case, the 22-year-old could still make his season debut as early as next weekend in Minnesota.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
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