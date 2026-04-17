Trey Yesavage headshot

Trey Yesavage Injury: No decision yet on activation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Yesavage (shoulder) could make his 2026 debut in Anaheim next week, and the Blue Jays will make a decision some time this weekend on whether to activate the right-hander from the injured list or have him make one more rehab start, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports. "Still don't know where the next [start]'s going to be," manager John Schneider said Thursday. "Will probably figure that out in the next couple days."

Yesavage built up to 71 pitches in his most recent rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Buffalo, putting him on track to handle 85-90 pitches his next time out. While the 22-year-old's workload is where it needs to be, Yesavage's average fastball velocity of 93.3 mph Wednesday was a tick below last year's 94.8 mph mark, and his command wasn't quite there either. Patrick Corbin's effective performance Thursday may encourage Toronto to give Yesavage one more rehab outing rather than rushing him back to the majors.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
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