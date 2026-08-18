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Trey Yesavage Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 3:03pm

Yesavage (knee) resumed throwing from flat ground Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's a positive step in Yesavage's recovery from a meniscus injury that he underwent surgery for last week. There's a chance that the 23-year-old returns toward the tail end of the 2026 season, though that will ultimately depend on how he responds to an increased workload as he progresses in his rehab program. Yesavage posted a 5-5 record across 18 starts prior to his recent knee injury, boasting a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 91:46 K:BB over 93.2 innings.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
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