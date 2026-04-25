Trey Yesavage headshot

Trey Yesavage Injury: Returning Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Yesavage (shoulder) will start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

After making five rehab starts in the minor leagues, Yesavage is now set to make his season debut with the Jays. The 22-year-old righty didn't find much success during his rehab assignment, posting an 8.59 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 14.2 innings, though he still managed to strike out 22 batters in that time. His most recent outing on Tuesday lasted just 2.1 frames, so there's a strong chance he'll be working under a pitch count during his first few starts back with Toronto. Eric Lauer will move to the bullpen to make room for Yesavage in the rotation.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Yesavage See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Yesavage See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
16 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
26 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
27 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
30 days ago