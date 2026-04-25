Trey Yesavage Injury: Set for debut Tuesday
Yesavage (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
After making five rehab starts in the minor leagues, Yesavage is now set to make his season debut for Toronto. The 22-year-old righty didn't find much success during his rehab assignment, posting an 8.59 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 14.2 innings, though he still managed to strike out 22 batters in that time. His most recent outing Tuesday lasted just 2.1 frames, so there's a strong chance he'll be working under a limited pitch count during his first few starts back with Toronto. Eric Lauer will move to the bullpen to make room for Yesavage in the rotation.
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