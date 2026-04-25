Trey Yesavage headshot

Trey Yesavage Injury: Set for debut Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 7:22am

Yesavage (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

After making five rehab starts in the minor leagues, Yesavage is now set to make his season debut for Toronto. The 22-year-old righty didn't find much success during his rehab assignment, posting an 8.59 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 14.2 innings, though he still managed to strike out 22 batters in that time. His most recent outing Tuesday lasted just 2.1 frames, so there's a strong chance he'll be working under a limited pitch count during his first few starts back with Toronto. Eric Lauer will move to the bullpen to make room for Yesavage in the rotation.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Yesavage See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Yesavage See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
17 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
21 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
27 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
28 days ago