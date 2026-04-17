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Trey Yesavage Injury: Slated for rehab start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 4:35pm

Yesavage (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Per Mitch, Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Friday that there was some uncertainty as to whether Yesavage will join the team next week in Los Angeles. It looks like the 22-year-old right-hander will get at least one more start in the minors, and Patrick Corbin's strong start Thursday against the Brewers may have factored into that decision. Assuming Yesavage doesn't suffer any setbacks in his next rehab start, he could rejoin the Blue Jays for the opener of their home series against the Red Sox that begins Monday, April 27. In Yesavage's last rehab start with Buffalo on Wednesday, he allowed three runs on seven hits (including two homers) and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
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