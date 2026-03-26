Trey Yesavage Injury: Velocity up in minor-league game
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday that Yesavage's (shoulder) velocity "bumped back up" during a "very effective" appearance in a minor-league game Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
It's an encouraging step for Yesavage, who did not make any spring training appearances while battling a right shoulder impingement. A rehab assignment for the rookie right-hander would appear imminent, and he will likely require several rehab starts before he's ready to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation.
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