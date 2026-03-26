Trey Yesavage headshot

Trey Yesavage Injury: Velocity up in minor-league game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday that Yesavage's (shoulder) velocity "bumped back up" during a "very effective" appearance in a minor-league game Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

It's an encouraging step for Yesavage, who did not make any spring training appearances while battling a right shoulder impingement. A rehab assignment for the rookie right-hander would appear imminent, and he will likely require several rehab starts before he's ready to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Yesavage See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Yesavage See More
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff
MLB
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff
Author Image
Brad Johnson
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago