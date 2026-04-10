Trey Yesavage Injury: Will make another rehab start

Yesavage (shoulder) is scheduled to make another rehab start Tuesday or Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The exact details of Yesavage's next start will depend on the weather, but if all goes well it's expected to be his final rehab outing before rejoining the Blue Jays' rotation. Yesavage allowed four runs over 2.2 innings in his most recent rehab start with Single-A Dunedin, though he did strike out six batters. The plan is to get his pitch count up to around 70 in next week's outing, which would set Savage up for a relatively normal workload when he rejoins the big club. Yesavage has been working his way back from a right shoulder impingement.