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Trey Yesavage Injury: Will throw sim game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Yesavage (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Yesavage will throw 45 pitches in the simulated game, the latest step in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. After not appearing in any spring training games, Yesavage is still building his arm up. He'll likely need multiple starts on a rehab assignment before he's ready to join the Blue Jays' rotation.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
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