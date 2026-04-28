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Trey Yesavage News: Activated ahead of season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Blue Jays activated Yesavage (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Yesavage is set to make his season debut Tuesday against the Red Sox after getting a late start to the season due to a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander held an 8.59 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in four rehab starts, though he did strike out 22 batters across 14.2 innings. Yesavage threw 64 pitches in his final rehab outing, so he will not be ready for a full workload Tuesday.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
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