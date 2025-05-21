Fantasy Baseball
Trey Yesavage

Trey Yesavage News: Double-digit Ks in Vancouver debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Yesavage struck out 10 and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks over four innings Tuesday for High-A Vancouver.

In his High-A debut. Yesavage racked up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time in his last six starts, and on the season he sports a 65:11 K:BB in 37.1 innings between Vancouver and Single-A Dunedin. The 21-year-old right-hander threw 44 of 73 pitches for strikes Tuesday, and his three free passes may have been an anomaly -- he hadn't issued a walk in any of his final three starts for Dunedin. If Yesavage keeps dominating Northwest League hitters, another promotion to Double-A could be coming for the 2024 first-round pick before the end of the year.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

