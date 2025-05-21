Trey Yesavage News: Double-digit Ks in Vancouver debut

Yesavage struck out 10 and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks over four innings Tuesday for High-A Vancouver.

In his High-A debut. Yesavage racked up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time in his last six starts, and on the season he sports a 65:11 K:BB in 37.1 innings between Vancouver and Single-A Dunedin. The 21-year-old right-hander threw 44 of 73 pitches for strikes Tuesday, and his three free passes may have been an anomaly -- he hadn't issued a walk in any of his final three starts for Dunedin. If Yesavage keeps dominating Northwest League hitters, another promotion to Double-A could be coming for the 2024 first-round pick before the end of the year.