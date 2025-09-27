Yesavage made his Rogers Centre debut Saturday after pitching on the road in the first two starts of his major-league career. He was able to get himself out of tough situations to keep the Rays off the board, including a bases-loaded jam in the third inning in which he struck out Jonathan Aranda to escape unscathed. Yesavage's efforts were enough for him to capture the first win of his major-league career, and he'll end the regular season with a 3.21 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 14 innings across three starts with Toronto. The 22-year-old right-hander could join Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer as part of the Blue Jays' playoff rotation, especially if Chris Bassitt (back) remains on the 15-day injured list.