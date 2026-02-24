Trey Yesavage News: Easing into action
Yesavage threw a side session Tuesday and is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut sometime next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays are building up Yesavage deliberately following a considerable workload jump in 2025. His next mound work will be a live batting practice session, and a Grapefruit League start could follow that. The top pitching prospect threw 139.2 innings in 2025, including the postseason, after logging 93.1 innings as a junior at East Carolina in 2024. The Blue Jays plan to manage Yesavage's workload fluidly throughout the season, per Zwelling, who notes that Yesavage could have starts skipped or pushed back depending on how he's recovering between outings.
