Trey Yesavage News: Fades late in second loss

Yesavage (2-2) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against Miami. He struck out six.

Yesavage allowed a run in the first inning but appeared to find his footing through the middle frames before ultimately fading, surrendering four runs between the fifth and sixth innings. It marked the first notable stumble for the young right-hander, who entered Monday with a sterling 1.07 ERA through his first five starts and hadn't allowed more than two runs in an outing. Even after the lackluster performance, Yesavage still owns a strong 2.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 32 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against Baltimore.