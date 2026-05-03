Trey Yesavage News: Falls to Minnesota
Yesavage (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Twins, allowing a run on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out six.
It wasn't a bad outing overall for Yesavage, as he held the Twins to a lone run on a two-out single in the opening frame, though he only managed to make it through four innings, throwing 82 pitches. In two starts since returning from the IL, the 22-year-old Yesavage has given up just one run on nine hits while striking out nine over 9.1 innings. Yesavage is tentatively lined up to face the Angels at home his next time out.
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