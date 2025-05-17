Trey Yesavage News: Finally bumped to High-A

Yesavage is being promoted to High-A Vancouver, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays' first-round pick in the 2024 First-year Player Draft was predictably too much for hitters in Florida State League, posting a 2.43 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 55:8 K:BB through 33.1 innings for Single-A Dunedin to begin his first pro season. Yesavage will head north and west alongside 2024 second-round pick Khal Stephen (2.06 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 48:7 K:BB in 39.1 IP for Dunedin) and 2022 19th-round pick Gage Stanifer (0.69 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB in 26 IP) as the organization gives some of its top pitching prospects a new challenge.