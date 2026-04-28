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Trey Yesavage News: Goes 5.1 scoreless frames in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Yesavage (1-0) earned the win against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing four hits while striking out three across 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Yesavage was activated off the 15-day IL ahead of Tuesday's start following his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. He gave up three hits through the first two innings but kept the Red Sox off the board, and Yesavage dominated the rest of the way, retiring 11 of the last 12 batters he faced before being lifted in the sixth. He was limited to 74 pitches (50 strikes) and generated only five whiffs, but Yesavage's performance in his first major-league game of the season was encouraging after posting an 8.59 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 14.2 innings in five minor-league rehab outings. His next turn in the rotation is slated for this weekend on the road against the Twins.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
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