Trey Yesavage News: Limited workload to start season
Yesavage could face an abbreviated workload to begin the season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays have been pitching Yesavage in live batting practice sessions rather than games, and there's no timeline for when he will appear in a Grapefruit League contest. Manager John Schneider noted Friday of Yesavage that "we still view him as a starter," but the righty could be limited to 3-4 innings per start early on in the season. Toronto is being careful with Yesavage's workload after he threw 139.2 innings in 2025, including the postseason, which was a 46.1-inning jump from 2024 at East Carolina.
