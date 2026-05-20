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Trey Yesavage News: Outduels Schlittler on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Yesavage (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing no runs on two hits and zero walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

Yesavage outdueled Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler, who did pitch six innings of two-run ball Wednesday. Yesavage, on the other hand, fanned a season-high eight, also turning in his third scoreless start of the season. The 22-year-old righty has yet to surrender more than two runs in any of his first five starts this year, and he's recorded at least six punchouts in four consecutive outings. Yesavage will carry an excellent 1.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 25.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Marlins.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
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