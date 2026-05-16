Trey Yesavage headshot

Trey Yesavage News: Quality start in no-decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Yesavage didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The 22-year-old right-hander delivered his first quality start of the season on 88 pitches (54 strikes) while racking up 19 swinging strikes. Yesavage has looked sharp since his belated season debut due to a shoulder impingement, and over four starts and 19.1 innings he sports a 1.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB. He faces a tough test in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Yankee Stadium.

Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays
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