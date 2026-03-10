Trey Yesavage News: Throwing simulated game Wednesday
Yesavage is scheduled for a two-inning simulated game against minor leaguers Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays are slow-playing Yesavage this spring after he had a significant workload jump in 2025. While the young right-hander is still expected to break camp as a member of Toronto's rotation, his workload limitations will carry over into the beginning of the regular season.
