Trey Yesavage News: Will open season on IL

Yesavage will open the season on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Manager John Schneider said Thursday that Yesavage came to spring training with the injury, which explains his slow build-up throughout camp. The Blue Jays don't expect Yesavage will need to stop throwing, but he needs more time to get ready for the regular season. The plan is for Yesavage to throw off a mound again next week. With Yesavage, Shane Bieber (forearm) and Jose Berrios (elbow) set to miss the beginning of the season, Cody Ponce, Max Scherzer and Eric Lauer figure to join Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman in the rotation.