Trey Yesavage News: Will open season on IL
Yesavage will open the season on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Manager John Schneider said Thursday that Yesavage came to spring training with the injury, which explains his slow build-up throughout camp. The Blue Jays don't expect Yesavage will need to stop throwing, but he needs more time to get ready for the regular season. The plan is for Yesavage to throw off a mound again next week. With Yesavage, Shane Bieber (forearm) and Jose Berrios (elbow) set to miss the beginning of the season, Cody Ponce, Max Scherzer and Eric Lauer figure to join Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Yesavage See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3006 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30013 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues14 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds17 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Yesavage See More