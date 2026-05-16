Tristan Beck headshot

Tristan Beck News: Dispatched to Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The Giants optioned Beck to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Beck will end up without a spot in the Giants' bullpen following the return of Erik Miller (back) from the injured list Saturday. Beck pitched three shutout innings across his two appearances with the big club, though he may need to improve upon his 5.40 ERA in Triple-A before getting another opportunity with San Francisco.

Tristan Beck
San Francisco Giants
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