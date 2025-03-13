Tristan Beck News: Draws first spring start Wednesday

Beck is likely to begin the 2025 campaign as a long reliever, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports. He drew the start during Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Guardians in Cactus League play, allowing one run on one hit (a home run) over 2.2 innings while striking out three. "We have a lot of really good arms. He's one of them," manager Bob Melvin said. "Maybe more long relief than starting right now with the guys we have a little bit ahead of him."

Beck has made four appearances (one start) this spring, recording a 5.40 ERA while striking out four in 6.2 innings. The right-handed pitcher has mostly been used in relief over two seasons with San Francisco, though he could enter the starting rotation if injuries arise. The 28-year-old missed the majority of the 2024 campaign due to an aneurysm in his upper right arm that required surgery. Beck appeared in seven matchups (one start) last season, recording a 1.69 ERA and a 14:4 K:BB across 16.0 innings.