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Tristan Beck News: Moves up to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Giants recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

He'll join the bullpen as a replacement for left-hander Ryan Borucki, whom the Giants designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Beck previously made two scoreless relief appearances for the Giants earlier this month but has spent most of the season at Sacramento, where he's turned in a 3.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 23 innings. He's likely to handle a low-leverage role while he's up with San Francisco.

Tristan Beck
San Francisco Giants
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