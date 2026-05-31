Tristan Beck News: Moves up to big leagues
The Giants recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
He'll join the bullpen as a replacement for left-hander Ryan Borucki, whom the Giants designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Beck previously made two scoreless relief appearances for the Giants earlier this month but has spent most of the season at Sacramento, where he's turned in a 3.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 23 innings. He's likely to handle a low-leverage role while he's up with San Francisco.
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