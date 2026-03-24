Tristan Beck News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Giants optioned Beck to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Beck made 31 appearances with the Giants last season, during which he recorded a 4.61 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 56.2 innings, but he'll head back to the minors to begin the regular season. The 29-year-old logged a 2.59 ERA in 31.1 Triple-A frames last year, and he could be welcomed back into San Francisco's bullpen if he returns to that level of production.