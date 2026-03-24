Tristan Beck News: Picks up win in exhibition
Beck picked up the win in Monday's 10-2 exhibition victory over Sultanes de Monterrey, striking out two across one scoreless inning.
Beck entered in the third inning and threw nine of his 13 pitches for strikes in San Francisco's penultimate spring game. The right-hander is a candidate to begin the season in the bullpen, and the Giants have one more exhibition game against the Sultanes before Wednesday's Opening Day matchup against the Yankees. Beck appeared in 31 outings (one start) last season, recording a 4.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB while allowing seven long balls across 56.2 innings.
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