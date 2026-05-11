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Tristan Beck News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Giants recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Beck has spent all of this season with Sacramento, collecting a 5.40 ERA and 18:7 K:BB over 16.2 innings of work. The 29-year-old is capable of pitching multiple innings at a time and will likely fill a middle relief role.

Tristan Beck
San Francisco Giants
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