Tristan Beck News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Giants recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Beck has spent all of this season with Sacramento, collecting a 5.40 ERA and 18:7 K:BB over 16.2 innings of work. The 29-year-old is capable of pitching multiple innings at a time and will likely fill a middle relief role.
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