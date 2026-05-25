Tristan Gray headshot

Tristan Gray News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

The Twins activated Gray from the paternity leave list Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Gray was away from the team this past weekend in Boston as he welcomed a new child to the family. Gabriel Gonzalez was sent down to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding roster move.

Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins
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