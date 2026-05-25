Tristan Gray News: Back from paternity leave
The Twins activated Gray from the paternity leave list Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Gray was away from the team this past weekend in Boston as he welcomed a new child to the family. Gabriel Gonzalez was sent down to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding roster move.
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