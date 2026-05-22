Tristan Gray headshot

Tristan Gray News: Goes on paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Twins placed Gray on the paternity leave list Friday.

Gray will likely miss the full weekend series in Boston before rejoining the club early next week for its series against the White Sox. Ryan Kreidler, Orlando Arcia and Kody Clemens are options to play third base for the Twins while Gray is welcoming a new baby to the family.

Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Gray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Gray See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
23 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
34 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
40 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
41 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
47 days ago