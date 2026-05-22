Tristan Gray News: Goes on paternity list
The Twins placed Gray on the paternity leave list Friday.
Gray will likely miss the full weekend series in Boston before rejoining the club early next week for its series against the White Sox. Ryan Kreidler, Orlando Arcia and Kody Clemens are options to play third base for the Twins while Gray is welcoming a new baby to the family.
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