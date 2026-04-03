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Tristan Gray News: Grand slam powers win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:31pm

Gray went 1-for-2 with a walk, a grand slam and five RBI in Friday's 10-4 victory over the Rays.

Gray set a career high with three RBI in his first appearance with the Twins this season, and he reset the mark Friday with five RBI. Four of them came on a frozen-rope grand slam to break open the game and cap a seven-run seventh inning for the Twins. With his eight RBI, the 30-year-old not only leads the Twins, but he is tied for 4th in MLB.

Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins
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