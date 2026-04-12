Tristan Gray News: Homers in win

Gray went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Gray got the Twins on the board with a three-run blast off Max Scherzer in the second inning. The 30-year-old is off to an impressive start to the campaign, going 6-for-22 with three extra-base hits and 12 RBI across eight games. While it's still unclear how long Royce Lewis (knee) will be sidelined, Gray stands to benefit from the additional opportunities in the meantime.