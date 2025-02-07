Tristan Gray News: Lands with ChiSox as NRI
The White Sox signed Gray to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Gray, who turns 29 in March, has managed just a .495 OPS in limited action at the big-league level. He had a couple 30-homer seasons during his time with Triple-A Durham in the Rays organization and is going to a talent-deficient roster, so Gray could break camp with the White Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now