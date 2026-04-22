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Tristan Gray News: Losing playing time with Lewis back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Gray is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Gray had been occupying the strong side of a platoon at third base over the past couple of weeks, but he appears set to move back into more of a utility infield role after Royce Lewis returned from the injured list. Lewis will make his second straight start at third base Wednesday, while Gray has been on the bench for both contests.

Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins
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