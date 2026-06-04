Tristan Gray headshot

Tristan Gray News: Not in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 1:30pm

Gray is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Royals.

The day off comes after Gray committed three errors at shortstop Wednesday. It will be Ryan Kreidler handling the position for the Twins on Thursday.

Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins
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