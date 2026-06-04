Tristan Gray News: Not in lineup Thursday
Gray is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Royals.
The day off comes after Gray committed three errors at shortstop Wednesday. It will be Ryan Kreidler handling the position for the Twins on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Gray See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)Yesterday
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash Entering June2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Gray See More