Tristan Gray News: Part of platoon at hot corner
Gray is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Since Royce Lewis landed on the injured list Friday due to a sprained left knee, the Twins have used Gray and Ryan Kreidler in a platoon at third base. With southpaw Connelly Early on the hill for Boston in the series finale, the right-handed-hitting Kreidler will get the nod at third base, though Gray should stand to see a larger volume of the opportunities at the position while Lewis is shelved.
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