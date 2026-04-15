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Tristan Gray News: Part of platoon at hot corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Gray is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Since Royce Lewis landed on the injured list Friday due to a sprained left knee, the Twins have used Gray and Ryan Kreidler in a platoon at third base. With southpaw Connelly Early on the hill for Boston in the series finale, the right-handed-hitting Kreidler will get the nod at third base, though Gray should stand to see a larger volume of the opportunities at the position while Lewis is shelved.

Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins
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