Tristan Gray News: Replacing Lewis at third base

Gray will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Gray will occupy the hot corner for the third straight game and looks poised to get a look as an everyday player against right-handed pitching after the Twins optioned Royce Lewis to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday. Through 25 games with Minnesota this season, Gray has slashed .230/.275/.365 with three home runs, no stolen bases, 14 RBI and eight runs across 81 plate appearances.