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Tristan Gray News: Set to win utility role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:39pm

Gray will make the Twins' Opening Day roster barring any last-minute trades, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Gray will be a utility infielder and primary backup at shortstop to Brooks Lee. He's hit just .207/.264/.369 over parts of three big-league seasons, so he's on the roster for his glove and not his bat. It's also possible the Twins may shuffle their bench early in the season or make a last-second waiver claim since they lack a true backup shortstop.

Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins
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