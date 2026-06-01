Tristan Gray News: Slugs second grand slam of season
Gray went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a sacrifice fly Monday in a 9-6 win against the White Sox.
Gray snapped a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning with a grand slam to right-center field. That was his fourth homer of the campaign, two of which have been grand slams. Gray seems to have become Minnesota's preferred choice at shortstop, as he's started at the position in each of the team's past seven games. He's gone 5-for-21 with two doubles, one homer, nine RBI and a stolen base over that span.
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