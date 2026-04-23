Tristan Gray headshot

Tristan Gray News: Slugs third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Gray went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

Gray swatted a solo shot to right-center field in the sixth inning and added a run-scoring single in the ninth. This was his first start in Minnesota's past three games, which coincides with the return of Royce Lewis to the lineup following a stint on the injured list. Gray doesn't seem to be in line for an everyday role, but he's been a pleasant surprise for the Twins early in the campaign, slashing .268/.311/.512 with three homers, 13 RBI and five runs through 46 plate appearances.

Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins
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