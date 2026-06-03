Tristan Gray News: Two RBI, two runs, SB in win
Gray went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.
Gray scored on a Brooks Lee sac fly in the third inning before he drove home a pair on an RBI single in the fourth while also swiping his second base of the season. Over his last six games, Gray is 7-for-20 (.350) with one homer, 11 RBI, four runs scored and both of his stolen bases for the season. He's slashing .248/.297/.396 with four home runs, 25 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 7:34 BB:K across 112 plate appearances in 2026.
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