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Tristan Peters News: Filling strong side of platoon in CF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Peters will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Angels.

Peters has now started in six straight matchups versus right-handed pitchers and appears to have settled into the strong side of a platoon in center field with Luisangel Acuna. Over the past week, Peters went 7-for-17 with a triple, a stolen base, an RBI and a run.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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