Tristan Peters News: Filling strong side of platoon in CF
Peters will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Angels.
Peters has now started in six straight matchups versus right-handed pitchers and appears to have settled into the strong side of a platoon in center field with Luisangel Acuna. Over the past week, Peters went 7-for-17 with a triple, a stolen base, an RBI and a run.
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