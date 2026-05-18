Tristan Peters headshot

Tristan Peters News: Goes deep again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Peters went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 loss against Seattle.

Peters turned on a center-cut sinker and deposited it over the right-field wall for a solo homer in the seventh inning. After going without a homer through his first 42 games, the 26-year-old has now gone deep in back-to-back contests. Overall, he's hitting .257 with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 13 runs and four stolen bases across 122 plate appearances. While Peters started Monday's contest in left field, he has seen most of his action this season in center field and figures to continue drawing regular starts against right-handed pitching moving forward.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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