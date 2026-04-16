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Tristan Peters News: Heading to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Peters is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Peters is on the bench for the third time in four games, with each of his absences coming against southpaws. The White Sox could continue to deploy him as a platoon player in the outfield until Austin Hays (hamstring) returns from the injured list, at which point Peters could see his opportunities to start against right-handed pitching dry up.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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