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Tristan Peters News: Homers in fourth consecutive game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Peters went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Rangers.

Peters reached base a career-high five times during a huge night at the plate. He got started with a two-run double in his first plate appearance and later launched a solo homer off Peyton Gray. Peters has been swinging a hot bat recently, homering in each of his last four games and batting .395 over his last 12. Through 127 contests this season, he owns an .802 OPS with 11 homers, 26 doubles, three triples, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored and seven stolen bases.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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