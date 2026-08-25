Tristan Peters News: Homers in fourth consecutive game
Peters went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Rangers.
Peters reached base a career-high five times during a huge night at the plate. He got started with a two-run double in his first plate appearance and later launched a solo homer off Peyton Gray. Peters has been swinging a hot bat recently, homering in each of his last four games and batting .395 over his last 12. Through 127 contests this season, he owns an .802 OPS with 11 homers, 26 doubles, three triples, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Peters See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Peters See More