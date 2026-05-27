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Tristan Peters News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Peters is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

He had been included in the lineup the last time the White Sox faced a lefty starter (the Giants' Robbie Ray) on Sunday, but the left-handed-hitting Peters will bow out of the starting nine Wednesday while southpaw Connor Prielipp takes the hill for Minnesota. Luisangel Acuna will receive the nod in center field in place of Peters.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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