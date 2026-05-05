Tristan Peters headshot

Tristan Peters News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Peters is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.

Peters has gone 3-for-11 with two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in the last four games to begin May. While he sits Tuesday, Derek Hill has the start in center field and is batting seventh.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Peters See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Peters See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
30 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
147 days ago