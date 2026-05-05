Tristan Peters News: Idle Tuesday
Peters is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.
Peters has gone 3-for-11 with two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in the last four games to begin May. While he sits Tuesday, Derek Hill has the start in center field and is batting seventh.
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